One of the largest draft-stock risers from last spring to now, especially thanks to standout performances at the Outback Bowl and Senior Bowl, Penn State linebacker/edge rusher Jesse Luketa has a good chance at hearing his name called during the NFL Draft.

Luketa has been a pivotal player for the Nittany Lions since his junior year, making 20 out of 22 starts over the last two seasons.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native hopes to have the same impact in the NFL, with the first step being the NFL Draft.

Metrics

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 257 pounds

Projected draft round: Round 5-6

Player comparison: Raekwon McMillan

Scouting report

Luketa’s combine performance was underwhelming. The linebacker-defensive end hybrid, who appears primed to play defensive end at the next level but worked out as a linebacker, finished last in the position group in the 40-yard dash and second to last in the broad jump.

As a result, he rarely beats opposing blockers with a speed rush or explosiveness off the ball, which leads to fewer sacks, exemplified by his 0.5 career sacks.

RELATED

However, Luketa compensates for the lack of initial acceleration with pure power and finesse, which is invaluable for defending the run and keeping an opposing quarterback in the pocket.

His grit on the defensive line helps even more so on short-yardage situations as well as the red zone, when run plays are more prone to happen — a trait that proved vital in the Nittany Lions’ games against Iowa and Wisconsin this past season especially.

Although his combine stats rank at the bottom of his position’s draft class, Luketa displays an athleticism that shouldn’t be overlooked. His one-handed interception vs. Ball State that he returned for a touchdown represents that.

That same interception also showed a situational awareness that would benefit Luketa in the NFL. He was originally rushing the quarterback, but noticed the running back leaking out of the backfield as a checkdown option and jumped the pass.

Luketa’s versatility as a bigger linebacker and a decently sized defensive end gives him some added value as well.

Overall, Luketa will almost certainly hear his name called on Day 3 of the upcoming NFL Draft. He will be a solid backup option with starting upside as his career goes on.

Best team fit: Detroit Lions

The best fit for Luketa would be the Detroit Lions, a team who’s struggled to stifle the run game over the past few seasons and hasn’t cracked the top 20 in rush yards allowed since 2018.

Luketa’s ability to fill the gaps in the run game, especially in goal-to-go situations, would aid the Lions’ inability to do so since 2018. If the Lions choose to load the box, having a linebacker with defensive-end size — or a defensive end with linebacker skills — wouldn’t hurt.

The Lions have signed a couple of unproven linebackers, such as Chris Board and Shaun Dion Hamilton, and also re-signed linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jarrad Davis.

The additions of these players signify the Motor City’s dedication to improve its run defense in the second year under coach Dan Campbell, and Luketa would fit right in.

It also doesn’t hurt that former Penn Staters Amani Oruwariye and Jason Cabinda are on the roster as well.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE