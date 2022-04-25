Penn State’s leader of the defense, fifth-year senior safety Jaquan Brisker, is entering his name in the NFL Draft.

In Year 3, Brisker became the explosive force in the secondary who did it all in pass defending and run stopping.

Brisker has all of the aspects that NFL teams look for in a safety, and it’s just a matter of time before he takes snaps on an NFL field.

Metrics

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 206 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 1 — Round 3

Player comparison: Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Scouting Report

Brisker is one of the best safeties in this year’s draft class and arguably the best out of Penn State players entering this year’s draft.

The senior was the Nittany Lions’ leader on the defense with 38 solo tackles in his final season in Happy Valley.

His tackling was a strong point in his play. He often came downhill fast and used his size and strength to attack the ball carrier.

In pass coverage, Brisker had a knack for finding the ball. He was always looking down the quarterback and finding out where he was going with it, contributing to his two interceptions in 2021.

However, sometimes he can get tunnel vision, which causes him to get caught behind on some pass plays.

Brisker has the ability to do it all on his new NFL team with him playing in the box, the post and slot safety.

He excelled not only in pass defense, but he also helped Penn State on run plays, filling running lanes with his 4.49-second 40-yard dash.

Coupled with his tackling technique, Brisker brings down ball carriers in the backfield and out on the perimeter.

Brisker has the size to play safety in the NFL at a little over 6-foot and 206 pounds to be a difference maker in the secondary.

Best team fit: Houston Texans

The Texans' defense was one of the worst in the NFL, so any defensive player will be of benefit.

Brisker is an all-around safety who can make a Day 1 impact on most rosters in the NFL, and Houston can use him.

The Texans are in need of a leader on the defense, and in Brisker's final year at Penn State, he was a leader not only in the secondary but on the whole defense.

The main area Houston lacked defensively was stopping the run, as it allowed the second-most yards on the ground in the league with 2,418.

Brisker can come down from the safety spot and blow up lead blockers, getting to the ball carrier.

With Brisker on the roster, the Texans will have the defensive playmaker they’re looking for to lead a defense that struggled last season.

