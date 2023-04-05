Longtime placekicker Jake Pinegar is finally ready to move on to the next step of his football career starting with the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at Pinegar’s profile ahead of the Draft.

Metrics

Age: 24

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 192 pounds

Projected Round Drafted: Undrafted

Player Comparison: Sam Ficken

Scouting report:

If an NFL team is looking for a kicker with a big leg, Pinegar is not the ideal prospect.

Pinegar, a fifth-year senior, earned Penn State’s starting kicker job for the 2022 season after Jordan Stout departed for the NFL last season. He put up a decent season by college standards, converting on 75% of his field-goal attempts and making 57 of 59 PAT attempts.

Pinegar also added a career-long this season against Indiana on Nov. 5, 2022, with a 50-yard boot through the goal posts. He tied his career-high a week later versus Maryland.

However, the NFL is a different beast where special teams errors cost teams even more than they do in college.

Pinegar’s career mark of 73.1% will have to improve if he wants to be a consistent face on an NFL roster. During the 2022 NFL season, Chris Boswell finished last in field-goal percentage among kickers with more than 20 attempts with a 71.4% field-goal percentage.

The former Nittany Lion kicker will also have to increase his leg strength, as his career-long 50-yard field goal would’ve ranked second-to-last among NFL kickers with more than 20 attempts.

Best fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

Of all of the positions in football, specialists are generally drafted at lower rates than other positions. In fact, Cade York was the only kicker taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While it’s possible that Pinegar gets drafted, it’s a lot more likely he’s signed as an undrafted free agent if a team decides to sign him. The best fit would be the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers’ kicking unit struggled all season and only made 24 field goals on 34 attempts, which translates to an NFL-low 70.6% collective field-goal percentage.

Boswell has been a staple on the Steelers’ special teams unit since 2015 and has a career field-goal percentage of 86.3%, so his performance last season could very well be chalked up to a down season.

However, if Pittsburgh decides to go another direction, signing Pinegar would make the most sense.

