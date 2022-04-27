Now that Jahan Dotson’s four-year career at Penn State has come to a close, his next chapter is right on the horizon.

Dotson improved in every statistical category, peaking last season with career highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

After Dotson’s performance for the Nittany Lions, it’s not a question of whether he’ll get drafted but if his name will be called on Day 1 or Day 2.

Metrics

Class: Senior

Height: 5-foot-10.7

Weight: 184 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 1-2

NFL comparison: Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Scouting Report

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native is not the biggest wide receiver prospect by any means, standing just below 5-foot-11. That is one of the only knocks on him as he makes up for his undersized build in almost every other category.

The Penn State product is one of the most elite route runners at the NCAA level. He possesses professional-level footwork at every level of the field, making him a chore to defend on the defensive side of the ball.

Dotson can find open space right as the ball is snapped because of his pairing of a quick release and fast footwork, making up for his shorter stature.

Although the Penn Stater’s 4.43 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine didn’t crack the top-10 in this year’s wide receiver class, his in-game speed tells a much different story. On his career-long 86-yard touchdown catch against Maryland, Dotson ran away from the entire Terrapins’ defense on his way to the endzone.

Dotson knows how to catch the ball at its high point, an ability that is crucial for wide receivers at his height. Because of this, he still poses a threat in the jump-ball game and for back-shoulder fades.

The Nittany Lion displayed this in Penn State’s 2021 contest against Auburn, where he climbed the ladder and snagged the ball out of the air when the pass looked like it would sail over his head.

As any wide receiver should, Dotson possesses sticky hands that allow him to catch anything thrown his way. The blue-and-white receiver made leaping catches in snow games as well, which is very much a factor should he be selected by a northern team.

The only downside to Dotson is his build. He’s on the shorter side and isn’t the strongest receiver, relying on his route running to elude press coverage. Fortunately, the presence of quicker receivers is becoming more common in the NFL.

Best team fit: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are in search of a legitimate target for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers after trading Pro Bowler Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, further thinning their already-light receiving room.

Signing Sammy Watkins in the offseason helped soften the blow of losing a high-caliber guy like Adams, but the position is still the most glaring hole on their roster going into the draft.

Dotson’s current projection of a late first-round, early second-round draft choice perfectly lines up with the Packers No. 28 overall pick, and with the Cheeseheads’ dire need for pass catchers, it seems like a match made in heaven.