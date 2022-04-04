Offensive lineman Eric Wilson was a mainstay on Penn State’s struggling offensive line in his lone season in Happy Valley.

An All-Ivy League honoree at Harvard, Wilson appeared in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

With his Pro Day behind him, Wilson can now only wait for his potential NFL opportunity to come later this month.

Metrics

Class: Fifth-year senior

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 306 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 7 - undrafted

Player comparison: Connor McGovern, New York Jets

Scouting report

After three years at Harvard, Wilson took a major change of scenery when he arrived at Penn State prior to the 2021 season.

Competing for the starting left guard spot throughout last summer, Wilson eventually landed the full-time role, starting in 12 of the Nittany Lions’ 13 games this past season.

While his game logs read “guard,” Wilson said that NFL teams want him to swing all three interior offensive line positions.

“That’s what I’m selling myself as,” Wilson said at Penn State’s pro day, “a smart guy that can learn the offense quickly, that can be interchangeable at any of the interior positions. The best ability is availability.”

Not having earned an invite to this year’s scouting combine, Wilson put on a clinic at Penn State’s pro day, turning heads with his strength.

Wilson’s 29 reps on the bench press outpaced all pro day participants. It also would have placed fifth at the 2022 NFL combine among offensive linemen.

At just under 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds, Wilson is setting himself up nicely to play either guard or center in the NFL, but he’s unlikely to be drafted due to a lack of eye-opening athleticism.

Best team fit: Tennessee Titans

Having just re-signed starting center Ben Jones, the Titans are locked up at the position for at least the next two years.

Luckily for Wilson, Tennessee is in desperate need of help at both guard positions, with the recent release of veteran Pro Bowler Rodger Saffold.

Wilson has seemed eager to develop his versatility within the interior, so who better to learn from than Jones, who transitioned from guard to center as his career progressed.

In coverage, Wilson has a lot to improve on.

While he isn’t all to blame for Penn State’s offensive line struggles in 2021, the Nittany Lions finished second-to-last in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, which doesn’t look good on any member of their interior.

With that being said, however, Wilson can learn under the 32-year old Jones for the two years remaining on his contract.

The Titans two projected starters at guard for next season are currently Aaron Brewer and Nate Davis, who both underperformed in 2021.

Wilson likely won’t be in any position to start as a rookie, but he could provide some much-needed depth at the interior if he impresses in training camp.

