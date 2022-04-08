One of four former Penn State linebackers participating in pro day, Ellis Brooks looked to increase his draft stock after not drawing an invite to the scouting combine.

The linebacker said he believes his performance showed NFL scouts his assets despite being undersized for his position.

Now, he awaits his fate in hopes of hearing his name called later this month at the draft.

Metrics

Class: Redshirt senior

Height: 6-foot-1.3

Weight: 226 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 7 — undrafted

Player comparison: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Cincinnati Bengals

Scouting report

Ellis Brooks turned in a breakout season in his final year donning the blue and white.

The linebacker made a team-best 100 total tackles while adding 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack as he led a deep and experienced position group alongside fellow NFL prospect Brandon Smith.

While the Mechanicsville, Virginia, native demonstrated the ability to finish tackles and defend the run at an elite level, his stats fail to prove he can break into the backfield and disrupt the opposing team’s quarterback.

Following Penn State’s pro day, Brooks said he accomplished his goal of proving to NFL scouts that he can keep his body under control when making “plays in space” and “dropping” in zone coverage. He also noted he was happy in showing “fluidity,” especially in his hips.

Without an NFL Combine invite, the former Nittany Lion knew he needed to utilize pro day to his advantage. Brooks completed 23 bench reps, third-most out of Penn State’s participants and ran a 4.77 40-yard dash.

In addition, the linebacker made a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-2 broad jump.

Brooks’ lack of size will make it tough to compete for consistent time, especially through his first few years in the NFL. But he’s demonstrated proficiency in executing the fundamentals of his position at a high level.

Best team fit: New York Jets

The New York Jets have multiple positions of need on defense heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, linebacker being one of them.

Taking Brooks toward the end of the draft or in the days following would give New York an elite run defender who can work to rotate in during practices and training camp.

New York’s defense, which was decimated by injuries last year, gave up 2,351 rushing yards in 2021 — the fourth-most among defenses. The team needs all the help it can get in defending the run.

Brooks served as part of one of the best defenses in the country and would train under CJ Mosley, Jacob Martin and possibly Leo Chenal, a Wisconsin linebacker projected by many to be drafted by New York in the second round of the draft.

With the departure of Jarrad Davis to the Detroit Lions and how prone New York’s linebackers were to injuries in recent memory, the team needs reinforcements — and Brooks could be an answer.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State football quarterback Will Levis inks NIL deal with horse Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis is utilizing NIL opportunities in a unique and firs…