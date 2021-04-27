After three seasons at Penn State, it’s possible — maybe even probable — Jayson Oweh becomes a first-round selection in April’s NFL Draft.

While he didn’t record a sack in his redshirt sophomore season in 2020, his only college season as a full-time starter, Oweh should be an extremely enticing prospect to NFL scouts and general managers.

Here is a look at what makes Oweh such a unique prospect and why some may or may not be skeptical to take the redshirt sophomore defensive end.

Metrics

Age: 22

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 257 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 1 - Round 2

Player comparison: Brian Burns

Scouting report

It’s hard to find any prospect with as much potential as Jayson Oweh.

The redshirt sophomore defensive end tallied seven sacks over three seasons in Happy Valley, but he only started the final season of his career for the Nittany Lions.

What makes Oweh such an interesting prospect is the fact that his stats and resume don’t necessarily pop out to any extent, but he is still labeled as a first-round talent in this year’s draft.

This could be because Oweh is 6-foot-5, 252 pounds and runs a 4.36 40-yard dash.

Oweh is not built like a traditional defensive end. His skinny frame and lanky arms make him look more like a tall wide receiver rather than a defensive lineman.

While some scouts could view Oweh’s weight as below average for his position, his speed makes up for his lack of huskiness.

Oweh compares well with Carolina Panthers up-and-comer Brian Burns, who actually weighs three pounds less than Oweh and is now a full-time NFL starter.

Even though Oweh and Burns may match up in frame and build, Oweh’s speed still draws him apart from any defensive lineman in the NFL.

In 2019, now-Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — the fastest tallied 40 time by a defensive lineman in modern combine history.

Oweh’s 40-yard dash is a half second faster than Sweat’s.

While other defensive end prospects like Gregory Rousseau, Kwity Paye and Jaelan Phillips project as more NFL ready and have all but reached their full abilities, Oweh is a project piece.

Oweh has not shown enough consistency on the gridiron to say for sure that he will be a star in the NFL, but his metrics and speed could set him apart as one of the best players at his position in this year’s draft.

Best team fit: New Orleans Saints

With Drew Brees now retired, it is clear that the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl window is closing, if not already closed.

While their offense — with the exception of Brees — looks pretty much the same as it did in 2020, the Saints defensive line took a huge hit this offseason with the losses of Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins.

If the Saints choose to look toward the future rather than to immediate success as they have done for the past few years, Jayson Oweh could be a perfect building block for New Orleans’ defensive line.

Oweh’s versatility and overall raw talent should stand out to head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis, who haven’t had the opportunity to draft a player with as much raw potential as Oweh in years.

While he may not start immediately on the Saints defensive line, Oweh should be able to learn quickly and could end up as a full-time starter in the NFL his second season in the league, just as Brian Burns did for the Panthers in 2020.

