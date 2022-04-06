Derrick Tangelo established himself as a consistent presence on Penn State’s defensive line during the 2021 season.

In his single season with the Nittany Lions, Tangelo stepped into a leadership role and continued serving his role when the injury bug struck the position group.

Now, he’s awaiting an opportunity to play in the NFL following his participation in Penn State’s pro day.

Metrics

Class: Fifth-year senior

Height: 6-foot-1.7

Weight: 296 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 7 — undrafted

Player comparison: Montravius Adams, Pittsburgh Steelers

Scouting report

Having called Penn State his dream school numerous times throughout the 2021 season, Tangelo turned that dream into reality when he transferred from Duke following the 2020 season.

Spending four seasons with the Blue Devils, the defensive tackle made 45 appearances and 27 starts while totaling 114 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland, native established himself as a mainstay on the Nittany Lions’ defensive line after an injury to captain PJ Mustipher midway through the season, which led to younger players stepping in next to Tangelo for most of the year.

Through one season donning the blue and white, Tangelo turned in 29 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and two sacks.

Tangelo didn’t draw an invite to this year’s scouting combine, but he said didn’t let his nerves get the best of him on Penn State’s pro day. He made a 31-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot-5 broad jump and a 4.89 40-yard dash to go along with 21 bench reps.

When it comes to finding a home in the NFL, Tangelo proved himself capable of taking up space and eating blocks, allowing linebackers to make tackles with ease, but his lack of standout stats is his downfall.

In a draft class loaded with interior defensive line talent like Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, Tangelo should expect to be a late draft pick at best.

Best team fit: Jacksonville Jaguars

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have long been projected to take a defensive lineman in the top spot, such as former Michigan Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson.

Adding another young defensive lineman in Tangelo would continue the rebuild process under a new coaching staff led by head coach Doug Pederson following Urban Meyer’s single season at the helm.

Jacksonville needs consistent presence in the middle of the defense to balance out edge rushers Hutchinson and Roy Robertson-Harris.

The team recently acquired Foley Fatukasi, who’s entering his fifth year in the NFL and first with Jacksonville, a solid defensive tackle for Tangelo to learn under.

His training camp performance will be the determining factor in whether he sees the field in his rookie season, but Jacksonville would be a great fit as it rebuilds and looks for mainstay players, particularly on defense.

