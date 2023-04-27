Penn State has never had a cornerback taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, but that could end with Joey Porter Jr. this year.

Porter Jr. is a projected first-round pick in numerous mock drafts, with some of them having him as the first corner taken off the board.

In his four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Porter Jr. has racked up accolades and was named to the AP All-American second team and first-team Big Ten in 2022.

The accolades have come from Porter Jr.’s man-to-man coverage, which is what makes him stand out along with his size and length at the position, making him a candidate to be the first corner picked.

Metrics

Age: 22

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 198 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 1

Player comparison: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

Scouting report

Porter Jr. has the build to be the first corner taken in the draft, but his numbers in college might make some teams look at the other corners available.

At 6-foot-2 with 34-inch arms, Porter Jr. has the new lanky, fast build that helped make New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner so successful as a rookie in 2022.

Porter Jr. set a Penn State single-game record for six pass breakups against Purdue in the 2022 opener, which was also the second most in an FBS game last season.

Pass breakups are Porter Jr.'s specialty and are dominant when pressed up on the line, using his long arms to get hands-on with the receiver. However, he only came down with an interception once in his college career, which might deter teams.

With a 4.46 40-yard dash, Porter Jr. also has the speed to keep up with receivers downfield, and his long frame gives him an advantage if receivers get by him.

He can be a bit slow on transitions and quick breaks when he plays off of the receiver but nothing that can’t be coached and fixed in the right defensive scheme.

With his build and youth at just 22 years old, Porter Jr. has a lot of upside for NFL teams looking for a potential No. 1 corner down the road.

Best fit: Minnesota Vikings

If Porter Jr. falls to the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 23, his phone is going to be ringing with an area code in Minneapolis.

Porter Jr. may be taken before the No. 23 pick, potentially reuniting with former Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson on the Washington Commanders or with his dad’s former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the Vikings are a team that needs a corner badly and could be in a good position to draft Porter Jr.

In the offseason, Minnesota replaced veteran corner Patrick Peterson with Byron Murphy Jr., but that might not be enough to help a pass defense that allowed the second-most yards through the air in 2022.

The Vikings need a young corner with a lengthy build like Porter Jr. to help stop some of the offenses in the NFC North that are slowly rebuilding young squads, such as the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Porter Jr. paired with Murphy Jr. should create a better corner duo to help with Minnesota’s lack of pass defense.

