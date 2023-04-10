From walk-on to four-year starter, Chris Stoll’s Penn State journey has been nothing short of remarkable, though largely unnoticed.

The most recent winner of the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper, Stoll has as great a shot as any to become just the ninth long snapper selected in the NFL Draft since 2015.

Here’s a rundown of Stoll’s metrics and what can make a potential long-term special teams piece in the NFL.

Metrics

Age: 24

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 255

Projected round drafted: Round 7 — undrafted

Player comparison: Zach Wood, New Orleans Saints

Scouting report

Among long snapper prospects, NFL scouts will struggle to find someone with as complete a package as Stoll’s.

Having started four years in college and selected as a team captain this past season, Stoll has playing experience few others can match.

That experience includes snapping for three different punters, two of which currently start in the NFL: Jordan Stout of the Baltimore Ravens and Blake Gillikin of the New Orleans Saints.

In his third season as a starter in 2021, Stoll helped Stout win Big Ten Punter of the Year and become a Ray Guy Award finalist. Stout won four Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors that season, tying a conference record.

At 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Stoll is on the heavier end among snappers but moves well for his size, running an impressive 4.88 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day.

Stoll’s frame can be used as an advantage as a blocker, while his speed can come in handy if he needs to make a tackle downfield.

Best team fit: Houston Texans

It would make sense for either the Ravens or Saints to re-pair Stoll with their punters, both former Nittany Lions. But unfortunately for Stoll, both teams have highly experienced and well-respected long snappers already on roster.

The Houston Texans, on the other hand, could be in need of a new face at the position after 37-year-old snapper Jon Weeks’ one-year contract expires after this season.

Cameron Johnston has solidified himself as one of the NFL’s top punters since joining the Texans in 2021. With a fresh, young snapper by his side, Houston could take the league by storm as one of the top special teams units.

Stoll would provide youth, talent and experience to an aging Houston snapping corps, and he’d do so at a relatively low cost.

