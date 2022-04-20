Penn State produced a star linebacker in Micah Parsons out of last year’s draft, and now the Nittany Lions are sending three — or two, depending on how you label Jesse Luketa — more into the NFL Draft pool.

One of the most talented out of the bunch is junior Brandon Smith, who saw action straight out of high school.

Smith has the athleticism to play at the next level, but he struggles when it gets to the technical side.

Metrics

Class: Junior

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 244 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 3 — Round 6

Player comparison: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals

Scouting Report

Smith is arguably one of the most athletic defensive players to enter the NFL Draft this season.

The junior ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, tied for fourth fastest in the pool of linebackers.

In his time in Happy Valley, Smith used his speed to lay down big hits and get past defenders with ease.

However, Smith’s speed has been a problem for him, as in some cases, he overran his target or couldn’t stop himself. He got caught with a number of late hits out of bounds and missed open-field tackles at times, too.

Smith doesn’t have the greatest tackling technique; most times he tackles too high and opts to go for the big blows instead of wrapping up.

He does redeem himself, though, as he’s been able to defend in coverage situations, especially in the flat. He can get turned around a bit in deep-pass situations, but that’s not too uncommon for linebackers.

The junior doesn’t use his hands extremely well while getting off of blockers, which showed in his production of only two sacks in the 2021 campaign.

Smith has the build to play linebacker at the next level, but he needs to work on the more technical aspects to play effectively in the pros.

The tape might not be as impressive as others in the class, but such was the case with now-Baltimore Ravens defensive end Odafe Oweh. Oweh’s physical traits impressed — he became a first-round pick, and now he’s a fan favorite after his rookie year.

Best team fit: New York Giants

In the 2021-22 season, the New York Giants’ defense was just one of the areas where the last-place NFC East team needed help.

New York allowed 6,032 yards, 12th-most in the NFL in 2021, so defense is undoubtedly an area that could use improvement.

The Giants have two picks in the first round, where they’re likely to grab an offensive lineman to protect quarterback Daniel Jones and an edge rusher to attack the quarterback.

With one defensive player drafted, New York needs a playmaker who has raw talent, and Smith has the traits to fit the bill.

Smith provides the Giants with the explosiveness the defense needs to compete with the up-and-coming offenses in the NFC East.

He can also help New York defensive end Leonard Williams attack the quarterback, as Smith can line up off of the line of scrimmage and get downhill fast on a blitz.

