For a second straight year, Penn State has a punter with his name in the NFL Draft pool, Barney Amor.

The last Nittany Lion punter to be drafted was Jordan Stout, who was selected in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Will Amor follow Stout as a drafted specialist later this month?

Metrics

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 194

Projected round drafted: Round 6 — undrafted

Player comparison: Cameron Johnston, Houston Texans

Scouting report

After transferring from Colgate in 2021 and failing to see the field in his first year at Penn State, Amor became one of the highlights of Penn State’s special teams unit in 2022 and impressed with his placement.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native placed 21 of 54 punts inside the 20-yard line in his second season with the Nittany Lions. Fourteen of those punts fell within the 10-yard line.

Despite his smaller stature, Amor has a boot. He had 16 punts go over 50 yards this past season, with his longest being a 60-yarder against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Amor had the second-highest net punting average in a single season in Penn State history at 44.28 yards.

He may not have the tall stature that scouts and general managers like to see from punters, but Amor does have the leg and the placement to make it on an NFL roster.

Best fit: Philadelphia Eagles

There are a couple of teams that need punters, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ punting struggles stood out over the 2022 season.

The Eagles had the second-worst net punting average in the NFL this past season, just behind the New England Patriots, which is another team in need of a punter.

Philadelphia’s punter, Arryn Siposs, had a rough season and had one of his worst punts in the Super Bowl, setting up a Kansas City Chiefs’ touchdown en route to victory.

Siposs only had 17 punts in the 20-yard line, which was only one more than his rookie season.

With the Eagles' loaded defense, they’d benefit from pinning teams deep, and Amor did just that in his one season as a starter at Penn State.

