Penn State football defensive end Arnold Ebiketie spent one year with the Nittany Lions, but he made sure to make it count.

The Temple transfer’s in-season performance led to an NFL Combine invitation, and paired with his performance at the Nittany Lions’ pro day and during Senior Bowl practices, further increased his draft stock.

With the countdown to the NFL Draft still ticking, Ebiketie is a week away from hearing his name called on one of the sport’s most anticipated events.

Metrics

Class: redshirt senior

Height: 6-foot-2.6

Weight: 247 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 2

NFL comparison: Matthew Judon

Scouting report

Ebiketie only needed one year of Power 5 football to put the world on notice.

After spending four seasons with Temple, Ebiketie transferred to Penn State for his last year of eligibility and became a cornerstone of the team’s defensive line.

Ebiketie easily led the team with 9.5 sacks, 6.5 ahead of second place Curtis Jacobs and Smith Vilbert, and ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten with 18 tackles for loss for a combined 81 yards.

At the combine, Ebiketie participated in the bench press, vertical leap and the broad jump along with field drills. He finished second in both the vertical (38 inches) and the broad jump (10-foot-8) and registered 21 reps on the bench.

The Penn Stater is a pure and naturally talented speed rusher, getting out of his three-point stance with an explosiveness that allows him to blow past the opposing offensive line right when the ball is snapped.

The Nittany Lion also possesses above-average hand skills to fight off blocks. Paired with his speed and explosiveness, he can get in the backfield in a hurry. He demonstrated that on several occasions, such as his strip sack against Michigan.

Ebiketie’s lighter frame may benefit him getting off of the ball, but it comes with a cost in other aspects of the game. He struggles overpowering his opponents when his initial pass-rush attempts fail to come to fruition.

In a league where quarterbacks are getting more athletic by the day, Ebiketie’s quickness and edge capabilities makes him an appealing option for both rushing and containing an opposing quarterback.

Ebiketie’s results in the vertical leap and the broad jump provide additional value and versatility that extends beyond the defensive line.

Ebiketie was a force on special teams for the blue and white, blocking two kicks in the 2021 season, once in the season opener against Wisconsin and again versus Indiana in Week 5.

In both instances, Ebiketie soared over the line of scrimmage and got his hand on the kick, rather than squeezing through a gap in the blockers.

Best team fit: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2021 NFL season with a slightly below average 7-10 record, but their presence on the defensive line did not represent that, as they ranked last in the league in sacks.

The Falcons got to the quarterback a total of 18 times in 17 games last season, 11 sacks fewer than the next closest Philadelphia Eagles.

On top of that, Atlanta has only signed one edge rusher to its roster this offseason in Lorenzo Carter, making the defensive line a major priority heading into the draft.

Should the Falcons avoid a trade up in the draft to get one of the premier pass-rushing prospects, their early second-round pick is in prime position to select Ebiketie.

