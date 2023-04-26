There are a lot of great defensive backs in this year’s NFL Draft class, and one of them is Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Brown was a vocal leader in the Nittany Lions’ secondary in 2022, picking up right where now-Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker left off.

Brisker was taken in the second round in last year’s draft, and his former teammate, Brown, could be drafted just as high.

Metrics

Age: 23

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 202 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 3-4

Player comparison: Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

Scouting report

Brown showed his versatility by playing both strong and free safety in the past two seasons at Penn State.

In 2021, Brown played more as a free safety, allowing Brisker to move up and play in the box.

Brown covered a lot of ground as the Nittany Lions’ deep man and was a ball magnet, tying the nation’s lead with six interceptions in 2021.

After Brisker left for the NFL, Brown filled into Brisker’s strong safety role. He racked up 74 total tackles and 56 solos, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

Despite playing more of a strong safety role, Brown still had four interceptions and three pass breakups.

Brown played his hand in 15 turnovers over his three seasons at Penn State.

His strengths come from his ball awareness and his ability to play both safety positions, which make him a player who can cover two roles in one.

However, Brown’s playmaking ability has hindered his play at times. He sometimes tries to make a big play and comes up short, making for explosive plays by the opposition.

Brown also gets caught with his eyes in the backfield at times, falling for quarterback misdirection.

The tape should be enough to put those few weaknesses on the back burner because Brown has been one of the best safeties in the Big Ten the past two seasons.

Best fit: Cincinnati Bengals

There are a lot of teams that could use a safety like Brown, but one team that stands out is the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals just lost one of the best safeties in the league, Jessie Bates III, to the Atlanta Falcons, and their current replacement for Bates is former Penn State safety Nick Scott.

Scott was a sub-safety on the Los Angeles Rams last season but likely can’t replace Bates’ dominance on the Super Bowl-contending Bengals.

Brown could pair well with the Bengals' 2021 first-round pick, Dax Hill out of Michigan, who plays primarily free safety, giving Cincinnati a young core.

Scott and Brown could flip-flop at strong safety, and Brown could also sub in for Hill at free safety, if needed.

Brown fits the holes the Bengals have in the secondary, and if he’s there past the third round, Cincinnati should look his way.

