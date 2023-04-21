Penn State has a couple of defensive linemen looking to find a spot on an NFL team, and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, one of the Nittany Lions’ most vocal leaders, is one of them.

Mustipher was a two-time captain at Penn State and saw playing time since his true-freshman season in 2018.

The Owings Mills, Maryland, native has a ton of playing experience, which could be appealing to NFL teams.

Penn State’s defensive line has had success at finding a spot on NFL rosters. With Mustipher’s leadership and experience, he could be the next one up.

Metrics

Age: 24

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 319

Projected round drafted: 6th — undrafted

Player comparison: Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles (2023)

Scouting report

Mustipher played in 53 games in his five years at Penn State and came back from a knee injury he suffered against Iowa in 2021 this past season.

In 2022, Mustipher racked up 38 tackles and had just one tackle for loss. Mustipher wasn’t able to get in the backfield in 2022 for a sack, which could be the reason why NFL teams may pass on him.

Mustipher has a low center of gravity and a bigger build at 319 pounds, making him tough to move, and it helps him clog up running lanes. However, his 5.41 40-yard dash is on the slower end for a defensive lineman, one of the slowest at the NFL Combine.

His speed is something that’s hurt his play because he’s struggled to get to the quarterback and get off blocks.

Despite the lack of sacks, Mustipher was named All-Big Ten second team and can be effective on a team that needs leadership and help filling holes in the run game.

Best fit: Houston Texas

The Houston Texans are in a complete rebuild mode and could use some vocal leadership.

The Texans finished second to last in the NFL with a tie keeping them out of the first overall pick, but Mustipher’s leadership is just one aspect the Texans can use.

Houston also allowed the most yards on the ground in 2022, over 200 more yards than the Chicago Bears.

The Texans’ current defensive tackles are shaky with two battling injuries, so some depth at the position could help.

With Musipher’s leadership, experience and ability to help in the run game, he checks many of the boxes Houston needs.

