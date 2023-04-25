Parker Washington made an immediate impact on Penn State’s receiving corps when he joined the program in 2020. Now he’ll look to do the same at the professional level, expected to be one of two former Nittany Lions to hear their names called in this weekend's NFL Draft.

Viewed as one of college football’s top slot receivers prior to a season-ending ankle injury in November, Washington has still maintained a solid draft stock despite his bumps and bruises.

Here’s what Washington brings to the table and where he could fit best.

Metrics

Age: 21

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 204 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 3-5

Player comparison: Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

Scouting report

With Jahan Dotson on the way out, many graded Washington as a projected first- or second-round prospect prior to last season with the expectation that he would take complete control of Penn State’s wide receiver corps and put up dominant numbers.

Through 10 games, however, this proved not to be the case. Washington finished his year second on the team with 46 receptions and sixth with just two receiving touchdowns. While he led the Nittany Lions in receiving yards, Washington’s 611-yard total was a major step down from his 820 behind Dotson in 2021.

Sure, the resurgence of Penn State’s run game took touches away from Washington this past season. But Washington’s inability to progress beyond a basic slot receiver is likely the greatest reason, besides the injury, that his stock has dipped.

Nonetheless, Washington has the potential to start weekly in the slot thanks to his sticky hands and unique athleticism for a position that typically only centers around speed.

Despite sitting out both the NFL Scouting Combine and the Nittany Lions’ pro day, Washington told reporters he was “starting to do pretty much everything” last month.

Best team fit: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been a few pieces away from contending for a Super Bowl for what seems like the past three seasons.

While Washington likely isn’t the guy to push the Bills to championship status, he has the potential to fill a major need that could truly complete Josh Allen’s receiving arsenal.

Allen loved turning to Cole Beasley in the slot from 2019 to 2021, but Buffalo has failed to replace the same efficiency in the middle of the field since Beasley was released in 2022 and retired shortly after.

The Bills turned to Isaiah McKenzie last season, but he signed with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, leaving a wide-open hole for Buffalo to go out and draft a slot receiver.

A receiver with Day 1 potential, likely to fall into the mid-to-late rounds, Washington could be the hidden gem Buffalo needs without using one of its first three picks.

As it stands, Washington would likely have to compete for a starting spot with second-year receiver Khalil Shakir, who put up just 161 yards and a touchdown in 14 games last season.

