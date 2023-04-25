Mitchell Tinsley spent one season in the blue and white after transferring from Western Kentucky prior to the 2022 season. Now, Tinsley is in a position to potentially hear his name called in the mid-to-late rounds of the NFL Draft.

In his only year at Penn State, Tinsley led the Nittany Lions with 51 receptions and tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns.

Tinsley’s stats took a bit of a drop in Penn State’s balanced offense compared to his involvement in Western Kentucky’s air raid offense. Tinsley caught 87 passes for 1,402 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season with the Hilltoppers.

After appearing in the NFL Scouting Combine and the Nittany Lions’ pro day, here’s Tinsley’s scouting report ahead of this weekend’s draft.

Metrics:

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 202 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 5 — undrafted

Player comparison: Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers

Scouting report

Tinsley flashed his ability to make difficult catches in traffic multiple times throughout the 2022 season. Heading into the draft, that’s his biggest asset.

At the combine, Tinsley had a poor showing that probably dropped his draft stock. He ranked near the bottom in the 40-yard dash with a 4.6-second time, which isn’t what NFL scouts are looking for from a 6-foot wide receiver.

Tinsley improved his 40 time a little bit to 4.52 seconds at pro day, which would’ve put him more in the middle of the pack at the combine.

At the combine, Tinsley recorded a 35.5-inch vertical jump, which ranked tied for No. 22 of the receivers who participated. Tinsley’s 14 bench press reps also ranked No. 10 out of 13 receivers who participated.

All in all, Tinsley isn’t the most athletic wide receiver in the draft by any means, which can cause problems beating man coverage at times.

On the other hand, though, Tinsley’s physicality and focus when the ball is in the air could be the reason he finds himself on an NFL roster, whether he’s drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent.

Best team fit: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are notorious for playing wide receivers who aren’t necessarily the most athletic guys on the field.

The Patriots have faced a bit of turnover in their wide receiver room this offseason. Bill Belichick’s squad lost Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor to free agency this offseason but brought in JuJu Smith-Schuster to offset the damage.

Still, receiver is one of the notable positions of need on New England’s roster ahead of the draft thanks to a serious lack of depth, especially in the slot.

DeVante Parker and Smith-Schuster most likely man the X and Z receiver positions, with sophomore Tyquan Thornton lining up out-wide most times. This means Kendrick Bourne would handle most of the slot opportunities.

Injuries happen consistently, so depth is important. Tinsley’s style of play would fit into Belichick’s system while being developed off of the sidelines.

