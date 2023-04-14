Penn State’s players entering this year’s NFL Draft are full of experience. Of those on the defensive side of the ball, one of the most experienced is defensive end Nick Tarburton.

After five seasons with the Nittany Lions, Tarburton declared for the draft in December, prior to playing in the Rose Bowl.

Tarburton has been a starting defensive end for the past two seasons after playing very little in his first three years, largely due to injury.

Having stayed healthy over the 2021-22 seasons, here’s a look at Tarburton’s metrics and scouting report ahead of draft week.

Metrics

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 252 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 7 — undrafted

Player comparison: Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders

Scouting report

Tarburton doesn’t have the massive sack numbers that some of the other players in the class have because most of his impact is off the stat sheet.

In his five years at Penn State, Tarburton was the support guy on the defensive line and had just two sacks in 2022.

At 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, Tarburton became one of the smaller defensive ends in the NFL, but he’s quick and has good eyesight to locate the ball shown in his one forced fumble and fumble recovery in 2022.

He might not get to the quarterback a ton, but Tarburton shoots gaps well and causes disruption on the edge, resulting in one quarterback hurry in 2022.

Tarburton racked up 22 tackles in 2022, and even with his smaller stature, he can bring down a ball carrier well and had 11 solo tackles.

NFL teams are looking for a quick defensive lineman who can locate the ball and bring down bigger ball carries even with his smaller size.

Best fit: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback in 2022.

The Bears were last in the NFL with just 20 sacks last season, so another edge rusher wouldn’t hurt.

Newly acquired defensive end DeMarcus Walker isn’t going anywhere, tallying seven sacks with the Tennessee Titans last season, but work is needed apart from him.

The Bears need a lot of work across the board, but in a pass-heavy league, a defensive end and depth at the position are musts.

Tarburton probably won’t start on Day 1 on any team, but he’s a veteran with experience, which could be brought to Chicago’s young locker room, currently in a rebuild following a last-place finish last season.

