Former Penn State interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs looks to become the first Nittany Lion center drafted since Michal Menet in 2021.

In recent years, there have been a couple of former Penn State offensive linemen taken in the NFL Draft. Last season, the only offensive lineman taken was Rasheed Walker in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s what Scruggs brings to the table as a potential late-round snag.

Metrics

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 305 pounds

Projected round drafted: Round 5-7

Player comparison: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Scouting report

Scruggs has been Penn State’s rock on the offensive line for the past two years, moving from guard to center in his final year.

In 2022, he started all 12 games at center and helped Penn State’s duo of running backs rush for 2,354 yards, which was the most since 2019.

Scruggs has shown he can play guard and center at a high level, earning Big Ten honorable mentions at both positions.

At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Scruggs has a low center of gravity at the center position and has the strength to hold back defensive tackles, allowing just three sacks in two seasons starting.

Scruggs was in the middle of the road when it came to the 40-yard dash amongst linemen, and his athleticism has hindered his play at some times.

However, his five years of playing experience and his versatility at guard and center should be appealing to some NFL teams.

Best fit: Cleveland Browns

Most teams around the NFL could use a versatile interior lineman. The Cleveland Browns had a rocky season in 2022, and one of those reasons was because of their weak offensive line.

Cleveland doesn’t have a draft pick until the third round, so the top linemen are likely to be off the board, leaving the Browns to pick one up in the later rounds.

A player who falls in that category is Scruggs, who’s projected to go in the middle-to-late rounds.

Scruggs likely won’t be a Day 1 starter on the Browns, but his versatility to play both positions will help Cleveland’s offensive line, which can use help on the interior offensive line in case injuries happen.

