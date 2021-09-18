Like any good White Out, Penn State’s latest win was close until the end.

But the Nittany Lions wouldn’t disappoint the 10th-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history in their annual White Out, as Penn State gutted out a 28-20 win over the Tigers, to move to 3-0 on the season.

Auburn started the scoring with a 45-yard field goal from Anders Carlson over five minutes into the game.

Sean Clifford’s 4-yard pass to Jahan Dotson with under three minutes remaining in the first quarter gave Penn State a 7-3 lead, a scoring drive that featured one reception each from tight ends Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson.

Three minutes into the second frame, the Tigers retook the lead and found the end zone for the first time in Saturday’s contest on a four-yard run from Tank Bigsby, which capped off three straight runs for the Auburn running back.

But the Nittany Lions found the end zone once more with under two minutes left in the half as Clifford connected with a wide-open Strange two-yards out, giving the blue and white a 14-10 edge at the end of the first thirty minutes.

Penn State opened the scoring coming out of the locker room, courtesy of a Tyler Warren 2-yard run off a direct snap, a drive that was started when Derrick Tangelo recovered an Auburn fumble on the Tigers’ opening possession of the half.

But the Tigers responded roughly seven minutes later on a 6-yard run from Bigsby and a 43-yard field goal to open the fourth quarter, cutting Penn State’s lead to one.

Noah Cain gave the Nittany Lions more insurance, plunging in from three-yards out and setting the final score with a little over 10 minutes left in the game.

Jahan Dotson, tight ends highlight receiving game

Jahan Dotson and the tight end room gave the White Out crowd plenty to cheer about.

Dotson made 10 catches for 78 yards and one touchdown.

The senior wide receiver even showed off his arm midway through the second quarter, completing a 22-yard pass to Tyler Warren en route to Penn State’s first points of the second quarter.

Three tight ends got involved with Mike Yurcich’s offense against the Tigers.

Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson made 25 and 37 yard receptions, respectively, on a drive capped by Dotson’s acrobatic touchdown pass at the back corner of the endzone to open Penn State’s scoring for the game.

In addition to catching a pass from Dotson, Warren took a direct snap for a two-yard touchdown score, giving the Nittany Lions an 11 point lead shortly into the second half.

Strange finished with 71 receiving yards while Johnson and Warren turned in 37 and 22 receiving yards, respectively.

Sean Clifford finds groove against Tigers

In what was arguably the most important game of the season for Penn State, Sean Clifford gave a solid performance for the victory.

The redshirt senior threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, completing 28 of 32 pass attempts.

Clifford also gave the Nittany Lions a lift by using his legs, which included a 20-yard run for a first down in the second quarter, finishing with 21 rushing yards.

The three-year starter got off to a much-improved start to the season compared to 2020.

Coupled with Mike Yurcich’s offensive schemes and a strong protection from the offensive line, Clifford looked right at home in front of the White Out crowd.

Defense adjusts to defend Auburn run game

Heading into Saturday’s contest, Auburn running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter averaged 120.5 and 128.5 rushing yards per game, respectively.

Against the Nittany Lions, Bigsby finished with 102 rushing yards while Hunter notched 63 rushing yards.

Defending the Tigers’ stout run game was a priority for defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group and it contained the potent duo of Bigsby and Hunter enough to lift Penn State to a win.

Defensive end-linebacker hybrid Jesse Luketa made several run-stopping tackles, finishing with eight tackles, including six solo and one for loss.

Arnold Ebiketie found himself in the backfield regularly once again, totaling five tackles and three quarterback hurries.

While Auburn ripped off a couple game-changing runs throughout the game, the Nittany Lions did just enough to contain Bigsby and Hunter en route to a win.