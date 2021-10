Penn State will be without a key piece of its defense for an extended period of time.

Captain and senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher will be sidelined for the rest of the season following his exit from the Iowa game.

Mustipher went down early in the contest and appeared on the sidelines later with crutches. He was replaced by Dvon Ellies and Coziah Izzard throughout the game.

The defensive anchor has 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack on the year.