One of Penn State's most vocal leaders over the past few seasons in headed to the NFL.

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher has been signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

A three-time lettermen with the Nittany Lions, Mustipher was named to the AP All-Big Ten second team this past season after tallying 34 tackles a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Mustipher's impressive 2022 comes after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Iowa in Week 7 of the 2021 season. Injury concerns all but cleared up over the course of the fall and winter, starting all 13 games this past year.

