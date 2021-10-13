PJ Mustipher's name was placed among the best in college football at his position.

The senior defensive tackle was named a semifinalist for the Rotary Lombardi award, which is given annually to the outstanding college lineman.

According to the award's website, the winner of the award is someone who "best exemplifies the character and discipline" of former Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi.

Mustipher, a team captain, started every game in 2020 and has made starts in every game so far in 2021. He left Penn State's game against Iowa with an injury and did not return, however, and there are no current updates on his status.

