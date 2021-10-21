Despite suffering a season-ending injury against Iowa, PJ Mustipher found himself ranked among the best football student-athletes.

Mustipher was tabbed a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy as one of five Big Ten players, an award given to a student-athlete who makes an "IMPACT on and off the field," according to the award's website. IMPACT stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

The award honors Ronnie Lott, a former cornerback and safety who played collegiately at USC and saw 14 seasons in the NFL.

Mustipher made 21 tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack through the five full games he played in 2021.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced in late November, and four finalists will be announced in December. The award ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 in Newport Beach, California.

