Penn State Football Media Day August 6 Artifact Photo (Helmet and Ball)

Photographers use footballs and helmets to arrange portrait photos of particular players during Penn State Football's media day on Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. 

 Regan Gross | The Daily Collegian

One of Penn State's defensive tackles has gone portaling.

Sophomore defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced on Twitter he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Mulbah was at Penn State for three seasons and appeared in 12 games primarily on special teams in 2022. He racked up four tackles in 19 games in his time at Happy Valley.

