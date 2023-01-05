One of Penn State's defensive tackles has gone portaling.
Sophomore defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced on Twitter he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Thank you Penn State. I am forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/er3PWGNRg6— Fatorma Mulbah (@Mulbah_55) January 5, 2023
Mulbah was at Penn State for three seasons and appeared in 12 games primarily on special teams in 2022. He racked up four tackles in 19 games in his time at Happy Valley.
