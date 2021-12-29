Penn State football defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo opts out of Outback Bowl, declares for NFL Draft

After just one season at Penn State, a former transfer defensive lineman is off to the NFL.

Derrick Tangelo announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that he will not participate in the 2022 Outback Bowl and will prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

After four seasons with the Duke Blue Devils, Tangelo made an immediate impact on a banged up Nittany Lion defensive line.

In his lone season in Happy Valley, Tangelo tallied 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

