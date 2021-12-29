You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Penn State football defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo opts out of Outback Bowl, declares for NFL Draft

Derrick Tangelo (54) runs after drill exercises at football practice

Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (54) runs with teammates following a drill exercise during the team's football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Holuba Hall.

 Jeremiah Hassel

After just one season at Penn State, a former transfer defensive lineman is off to the NFL.

Derrick Tangelo announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that he will not participate in the 2022 Outback Bowl and will prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

After four seasons with the Duke Blue Devils, Tangelo made an immediate impact on a banged up Nittany Lion defensive line.

In his lone season in Happy Valley, Tangelo tallied 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters