Another Nittany Lion is set to leave the program in 2022.

On Wednesday, redshirt junior defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins announced his decision to retire from football and finish his degree in journalism this summer.

Over his four seasons at Penn State, Hawkins appeared in just two games, one each over 2019 and 2020.

“Although much of my time in college was spent battling injury, my experience as a Penn State student-athlete was better than I could have ever imagined," Hawkins said in his announcement. "I will always cherish the opportunities, experiences and growth-demanding environments the game of football brings. I will cherish these memories forever.”

