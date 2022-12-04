One Penn State defensive lineman plans to head elsewhere for his final three years of eligibility.

Nittany Lion redshirt-freshman defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Thank you Penn State for an incredible experience. I learned a lot playing for Coach Scott and Franklin. I’m extremely appreciative of my time in Happy Valley. I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal at this time. With 3 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/oHCo4sCCsD — Rodney McGraw ⚪️💙🤍 (@Rodney_Mcgraw99) December 4, 2022

McGraw played in only three games at Penn State and recorded one tackle against Minnesota in 2022.

He was a 3-star edge rusher out of Elkhart, Indiana, in the class of 2021, according to 247sports.

