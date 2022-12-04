Penn State Football V. Maryland, McGraw

Defensive End Rodney McGraw (90) stands with his teammates following their win against Maryland at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany lions won 30-0.

 Jackson Ranger

One Penn State defensive lineman plans to head elsewhere for his final three years of eligibility.

Nittany Lion redshirt-freshman defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal.

McGraw played in only three games at Penn State and recorded one tackle against Minnesota in 2022.

He was a 3-star edge rusher out of Elkhart, Indiana, in the class of 2021, according to 247sports.

