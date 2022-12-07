The transfer portal opened on Monday, and Penn State defensive lineman Davon Townley entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to a tweet.

The redshirt freshman was a 4-star recruit from the class of 2021, but he hasn’t been able to see the field in his first two seasons. Townley didn’t play a snap in 2021 but has seen limited action in five games this season, recording two total tackles.

The depth of the Nittany Lions’ defensive line also didn’t help Townley’s case.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native will now look for a new home before the start of the 2023 season, as an already busy transfer portal season gets another name added to it.

