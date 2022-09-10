Getting to the quarterback is no easy feat against Purdue, which is known for getting the ball out early and often.

Because of this, Penn State finished with just two sacks in Week 1 — both by defensive backs.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions tallied just one sack, also coming from a defensive back, but the edge — led by Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson — looked like an improved group in its second game under Manny Diaz’s defensive system.

“We're a little more comfortable now in the system,” Isaac said postgame. “We have to keep limiting mistakes, executing at a high level and just playing fast.”

For Isaac, who missed last season’s entirety with a torn achilles, it’s been difficult to play fast and execute at the highest level possible because he’s not fully healthy, though he’s started Penn State’s first two games.

While he said his recovering achilles “feels okay,” Isaac noted that he’s probably around 80-85% healthy, and that “it wavers.”

“It’s more like a thought, but you can’t even think about it because then it’ll take you off your game,” Isaac said. “[I] have to eliminate the thought that my leg is hurt and just go because then [I’ll] play faster.”

Known for his gifted athletic ability, Isaac wants to play fast, but with recovery in mind, the process can drag on.

On top of normal practice activities, Isaac said he rehabs his leg every day.

“It’s not like a whole rehab process, but it’s little maintenance stuff that I stay on top of just to keep my leg strong and good throughout the week,” Isaac said.

Both a product of keeping Isaac fresh and Manny Diaz’s philosophy of playing plenty of names on his defense, a number of edge rushers have rotated through Penn State’s defensive line over two weeks.

Nick Tarburton is the other starting defensive end opposite Isaac, but through two games, he hasn’t made too much of an impact.

Someone who has? Robinson.

The Nittany Lions haven’t forced their way into the backfield a ton, but when they do, it’s not uncommon to see No. 44 at the scene.

“You can ask for nothing more from him,” Isaac said. “He does his job, comes ready to work every day.”

In the offseason, Diaz said he wouldn’t hold back from rotating 22 or more defensive players in for a given quarter.

Through two games, Diaz’s words have come to life, creating opportunities for more newcomers past Robinson, many of them being freshmen.

On the defensive line, it’s been former 5-star Dani Dennis-Sutton on the edge and former 4-star Zane Durant on the inside who have generated the most playing time among freshmen.

“The young players are getting faster and picking it up, obviously making mistakes here and there, but they're doing a great job,” Isaac said. “Just taking the coaching and building on it in practice and working on the mistakes that they made during the week.”

