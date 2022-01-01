Penn State football defensive end Smith Vilbert breaks out against Arkansas, ties Outback Bowl sack record

Not much went right for Penn State on Saturday afternoon after a lackluster second-half effort on both ends led to a 24-10 loss in the Outback Bowl to Arkansas.

The Nittany Lions were without six defensive starters due to player opt outs and injuries, which left the defensive coaching staff scrambling to fill holes with young players and depth pieces.

Without the services of future NFL draft pick Arnold Ebiketie, the team’s 2021 sack leader, Penn State needed that youth to step up, especially on the defensive line.

Redshirt sophomore and former high school basketball standout Smith Vilbert answered that call, tying the Outback Bowl record with three sacks — all of which came in the first half.

Vilbert’s performance, though, wasn’t a surprise to many of his teammates and coaches who were confident in his abilities.

The 6-foot-6, 263-pound defensive end was praised by his teammates the entire week leading up to the New Year’s Day showdown, as he was seen as the top candidate to step up for interim play caller Anthony Poindexter’s defense.

Those claims were true based on the performance he put on in Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

“I'm not surprised at all. This is exactly who Smith is going to be moving forward,” NFL-bound defender Jesse Luketa said. “He is an extremely talented player. He signed to be able to come into himself and display that. He can be as dominant as anyone in the country.”

One of the players that had spent the most time praising Vilbert this past week is linebacker Curtis Jacobs, who is quickly going to become one of the leaders under newly hired defensive coordinator Manny Diaz next season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Jacobs said this week that Vilbert had impressed him tremendously in the practices leading up to the bowl game, and he’s very encouraged about what he can bring to the defense next season.

“Like I said Wednesday, he was one of the guys I wanted to see really step up and come into himself and get more playing time,” Jacobs said. “Seeing how he flashes, you’re seeing what we see in practice every day. So I'm really excited you all got to see that, and I'm hopeful he can keep that going.”

Some of the traits that Jacobs elaborated on when talking about the Monsey, New York, native are his twitchiness and physicality that are wrapped together nicely by his unique athletic ability, stemming from his basketball background.

Vilbert himself said his experience on the hardwood has helped him since making the transition to football in his senior year of high school, and it has an effect on his play style to this day.

“I didn’t start playing football until my senior year,” Vilbert said. “All I had was the agility and stuff like that, [but] that has really helped a lot.”

While Vilbert deserves the majority of the credit for his own progression, he made sure to dish out praise to former Nittany Lion player turned graduate assistant in Deion Barnes, who has helped him along.

“Deion has helped my game tremendously,” Vilbert said. “Hand coordination, how to set tackles up, and he’s a truly inspirational coach.”

Despite the disappointment of the loss, it was tough for Franklin and the rest of the staff not to be happy about the program’s young defensive end, who is expected to play a big role moving forward.

So while the result certainly wasn’t what Penn State was hoping for, the Nittany Lions can definitely be encouraged after having one of their big developmental projects break out prior to stepping into the spotlight in 2022.

“I knew he had a couple sacks, I didn’t know he had three for an Outback Bowl record,” James Franklin said. “So obviously that is promising for our future. It's gonna be really, really important that he continues to grow and continues to develop. Obviously coming to Penn State, he was a new-to-football guy, being mainly a basketball player.

“I’m excited about his development, and that'll be something to build on for sure.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE