During Penn State’s trip to Disneyland, James Franklin announced one of his players, who he said was unavailable this season, is available for the Rose Bowl.

Franklin told the media that redshirt-junior defensive end Smith Vilbert is available to play for the Rose Bowl.

Vilbert was announced to be done for the season back in early October, per Franklin.

He hasn’t played a single snap in the 2022 season yet but did play in 12 games in 2021 where he recorded three sacks, all of which came in a breakout performance in the Outback Bowl.

