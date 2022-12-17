Entrance vs CMU 9/24/22 2

Penn State Footballs head coach James Franklin along with Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97), Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton (46) and Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) prior to Penn State footballs game against Central Michigan on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14.

 Caleb Craig

A third Penn State player has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Nick Tarburton announced his decision to enter the draft on Saturday but said he will play in the Rose Bowl, per his Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmSmtvauSt8/?igshid=MDM4ZDc5MmU=

A starter on the edge for the majority of the past two seasons, Tarburton tallied 50 tackles, three sacks and 10 tackles for loss over his five years with the Nittany Lions.

