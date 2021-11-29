You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football defensive end Arnold Ebiketie added to final watch list for Ted Hendricks Award

Penn State football vs. Illinois, Ebiketie (17)

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) celebrates a sack during Penn State football's homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

After leading the Big Ten in tackles for loss in his first season in Happy Valley, Arnold Ebiketie is set to lead the Nittany Lions as a finalist of one of the most prestigious annual awards in college football.

On Monday, it was announced Ebiketie would be a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to the top defensive end in college football.

Ebiketie leads all Nittany Lions in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

