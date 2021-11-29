Penn State football defensive end Arnold Ebiketie added to final watch list for Ted Hendricks Award

After leading the Big Ten in tackles for loss in his first season in Happy Valley, Arnold Ebiketie is set to lead the Nittany Lions as a finalist of one of the most prestigious annual awards in college football.

On Monday, it was announced Ebiketie would be a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to the top defensive end in college football.

.@A7chronic is on the final watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award for CFB's top DE 😤#WeAre pic.twitter.com/asQSL0cPjK — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 29, 2021

Ebiketie leads all Nittany Lions in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE