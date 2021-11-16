Penn State football defensive end Arnold Ebiketie 3rd Nittany Lion to accept Senior Bowl invitation

Following his one-year stint with Penn State, impact transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie has joined a few teammates for a postseason showcase.

Ebiketie accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 5.

He currently sits at No. 3 in the Big Ten in total sacks this season with eight and leads the Nittany Lions with 15 tackles for loss.

The former Temple Owl joins Jesse Luketa and Jaquan Brisker as Nittany Lions to accept their invite thus far.

