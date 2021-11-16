You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football defensive end Arnold Ebiketie 3rd Nittany Lion to accept Senior Bowl invitation

Penn State football vs. Michigan, Ebiketie (17)

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) celebrates a sack during Penn State football's Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Lily LaRegina

Following his one-year stint with Penn State, impact transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie has joined a few teammates for a postseason showcase.

Ebiketie accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 5.

He currently sits at No. 3 in the Big Ten in total sacks this season with eight and leads the Nittany Lions with 15 tackles for loss.

The former Temple Owl joins Jesse Luketa and Jaquan Brisker as Nittany Lions to accept their invite thus far.

