Isaac PSU vs CMU 9/24/22

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) lines up during Penn State footballs game against Central Michigan on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State’s defensive line will be returning one of its top pass rushers next season.

Defensive end Adisa Isaac will return for the 2023 season, he announced via Twitter on Sunday night.

The team’s leader in tackles for loss this past season, Isaac burst out of a cannon in his first campaign following a season-ending achilles injury the year before.

With Nick Tarburton having declared for the NFL Draft, Isaac is expected to lead the edge beside Chop Robinson next fall.

