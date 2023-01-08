Penn State’s defensive line will be returning one of its top pass rushers next season.

Defensive end Adisa Isaac will return for the 2023 season, he announced via Twitter on Sunday night.

The team’s leader in tackles for loss this past season, Isaac burst out of a cannon in his first campaign following a season-ending achilles injury the year before.

With Nick Tarburton having declared for the NFL Draft, Isaac is expected to lead the edge beside Chop Robinson next fall.

