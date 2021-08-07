It didn’t take long into Penn State football's 2021 Media Day before James Franklin delivered some impactful news.

Franklin announced minutes into his introductory press conference that defensive end Adisa Isaac will “most likely” miss the entirety of the 2021 season due a non-football injury.

A top-100 prospect in 2018, Isaac began to show signs of star potential this past season — appearing in all nine games, racking up 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.

With 2020 starting defensive end Shaka Toney having moved on to the NFL, Isaac was expected to step into a starting role in 2021.

Multi-year starter at linebacker Jesse Luketa has been taking reps at defensive end this offseason and could earn significant playing time at the position with Isaac’s injury.

On Isaac’s injury, Franklin didn't offer specifics except for saying he’s doing “unbelievably well.”

