Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz embraces ‘privilege’ of Happy Valley tradition

When James Franklin first addressed the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach hole left when Brent Pry became the head coach at Virginia Tech, he said the hire would have to fit with Penn State — both from a personality and scheme standpoint.

By the time Manny Diaz finished his introductory press conference around 12:30 Friday afternoon, it was more than evident that Franklin found what he was looking for.

The series of events that brought Diaz to Happy Valley were anything but usual. They might even be one of the biggest college football coaching debacles in history.

Diaz went from head coach of the Miami Hurricanes to the brunt of a horribly mishandled coaching search — as Miami was openly courting former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal — to a fired head coach and back to being the defensive coordinator at a Power Five program all in a week’s time.

“This past month has been a hell of a year. I'll tell you that,” Diaz said with a chuckle. “I didn't know where I was gonna go. I wanted to be organic and see what the best opportunity was and make sure it was a place where I could make sure I was around great people — like-minded people that were about the right things — and that we could win.

“Certainly if it was gonna be at a defensive-coordinator level, that was where we had a chance to play great defense, and I think Penn State ticked all those boxes.”

Diaz came through the ranks as a successful defensive coordinator at Miami before being promoted to head coach. While his tenure as the Hurricane’s head man wasn’t perfect, Miami finished with the second-most wins in the ACC over the span — second only to Clemson.

The Miami native said Penn State is exactly the kind of place he wants to be at because of the history and expectations Happy Valley upholds on the defensive side of the football.

The winning tradition doesn’t cause him any stress, though, because he already has those high expectations inside himself. The same goes for him with bringing in new members to uphold that “Linebacker U” legacy.

“Everybody should want to play at LBU, but man there's something that comes with that,” Diaz said. “You need to really want it because if you come here you have to understand the great ones that you'll be compared to.”

That’s why he wants to be wearing the blue and white on the sidelines, though.

“I think it'd be very hard to be a high achiever and view that as a pressure,” Diaz said. “To me, that's a privilege. That's an opportunity. And that's what makes it so fun to come to work every day.”

The schemes line up between Franklin and Diaz, as he has traditionally run a 4-2-5 defense, the same as Pry had done.

Diaz’s units at Miami were nationally known for living in the backfield. They racked up tackles for loss and stressed turning the ball over — two things Pry and Franklin have been doing for the past eight years at Penn State.

The Hurricanes finished near the top of the ACC, and the country, in tackles for loss throughout Diaz’s tenure, and Franklin spoke very highly of the work his new assistant did down south.

“He's got some really good data out there based on his time as a defensive coordinator… You also talk to people that you respect that went against him,” Franklin said. “Not only did I get that before, but [I] also got that after. It's amazing how many people reached out to me after the hire about why they felt like it was a good hire.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Potential landing spots for Penn State football transfer quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson Ta’Quan Roberson got a tryout — kind of — with Penn State in 2021, and it didn’t go as plann…

That pedigree of playing behind the line of scrimmage generally comes from an aggressive mindset, and “aggressive” is just the word some of Diaz’s new pupils used to describe him.

“He came in the meeting and he had the slicked hair back, chest poking out and stuff like that. I was like, ‘Yeah, this guy's serious,’” safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “He's walking, he's got his hand in his pocket. He's walking around the TV room [with] just so much confidence. You can feel his confidence as he's speaking to us and from that moment, I was like, ‘Yeah this guy's the real deal, man. He's gonna be great.’”

Diaz is famous for creating the infamous Miami “Turnover Chain,” a ridiculously oversized necklace with the “U” logo that is given to a player after forcing a turnover.

It’s just another part of the Manny Diaz brand and another sign of his aggressive mentality on defense. And it’s another reason why linebacker Curtis Jacobs is happy to have his new coach in town.

“I feel like it's a mentality thing. He sees the mentality that we already have and the standard that we already have, and he wanted to be a part of it,” Jacobs said. “One of the first things I told Coach Pry when he left was the standards not changing.”

Despite the unceremonious end to his time at Miami, Diaz isn’t dwelling on it.

He wants to focus on the good he did there, emphasizing that he did things the right way, how he treated his staff and players the right way and took all accountability for the on-field product — both good and bad.

Diaz knows he can learn from his first experience as a head coach moving forward, but that’s not what’s at the forefront of his mind right now.

“What I'm really excited about is coaching defensive football at Penn State University,” Diaz said. “That's fun to say out loud. And that's really where all my focus is right now.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE