Penn State football defensive coordinator Brent Pry nominated for 2021 Broyles Award

Penn State football Brent Bry, Ohio State

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry walks into Ohio Stadium before the game against Ohio State on Nov. 23, 2019. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is once again being touted as one of the nation’s top assistant coaches.

Pry has been nominated for the 2021 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Penn State’s defense has the fewest touchdowns allowed in the Big Ten this season with just 17 given up through 10 games while sitting at fourth in the conference in points allowed per game at 17.1.

