Penn State ran out on the field for warmups prior to its game against Maryland, with a handful of players set to miss the game who had been dealing with injuries leading up to Saturday. One surprise player who wasn’t participating was redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

“Joey Porter was not available tonight, and that was a non-football injury situation that we’re working through,” James Franklin said after the game. “I just want to be very, very clear with that so everybody knows. Hopefully we’ll have Joey back soon.”

Porter Jr., the team leader in pass breakups before the game, wasn’t available against one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the Big Ten in the Terrapins.

However, the Nittany Lion secondary didn’t drop off and held Maryland’s pass attack to just 74 yards in the 30-0 win.

“I felt like we just played complementary football today,” sophomore corner Kalen King said. “We were just clicking. Everybody was disciplined, flying around.”

King said the stellar performance without Porter Jr. played right into what cornerbacks coach Terry Smith preaches at practice with the “next-man-up mentality.”

“Even when someone is not with us, we’re next man up,” King said. “We’re always going to be good. There’s no drop off.”

Despite not having Porter Jr., King said he didn’t change anything about how he prepared for Saturday’s game even knowing that he’d have to carry a larger load.

King moved over from CB2 to CB1 while junior Johnny Dixon, who has seen action in all 10 games this season, earned a start alongside King.

The two started together for the first time this season, which wasn’t much of a problem because King said the two have been “cool” since they stepped on campus.

“We both came on campus at the same time. Since then, we’ve just been competing against each other,” King said. “We’ve been building a relationship with one another.”

The duo contributed to three of Penn State’s six pass breakups on the night, and King’s pair made him pass Porter Jr. for the most on the team.

Porter Jr. didn’t seem too upset about getting passed by King as he turned into a coach on the sideline in the rain.

After every defensive series, Porter Jr. went over to King and the rest of the corners, giving them some tips on what he saw from his spot on the sideline.

“When I am out there, he will describe the receivers and what they are giving them on the other side,” King said. “So when I see them, I know what to expect.”

Porter Jr., the eldest in the corner room, was just doing what he did the whole season, giving the next generation of corners at Penn State advice before he soon departs to the NFL, where he’s currently projected as a high draft pick.

“Joey is like a brother,” King said. “He is always looking out for us. If he has something that he can add as far as pointers on anything, he’s willing to tell us. He is willing to tell us what he sees if we don’t see it. He’s just a big piece of that room.”

It wasn’t just Dixon and King doing all the heavy lifting. All season, Penn State has been rotating in corners from Porter Jr. to junior Marquis Wilson, and when the blue and white was up by a lot, the Nittany Lions were able to get in some younger guys like true freshman Cam Miller.

Penn State was still able to keep Maryland’s offense at bay, even with some of the younger players getting snaps.

King said rotating in players over the season has prepared the younger corners, and the rest of the room, for moments like Saturday when they were missing their star.

“They deliver for us,” King said. “They make plays for us. I feel like anybody you put in out of our corner room is going to be ready to play when they’re out there.”

With six pass breakups against Maryland, Penn State now has 69 pass breakups on the season, which is still the most in the FBS by a large margin.

Even without Porter Jr., Penn State’s corners put on a show, and King said it comes down to trusting each other to make a play.

“We played together, and I feel like anytime we play together, like the back seven, we play with each other,” King said. “When we play with confidence, it’s gonna be hard to beat us.”

