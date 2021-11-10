James Franklin discusses a number of “important statistics” at the conclusion of every game and in his weekly press conference.

One of those important statistics is the turnover battle.

“I think everybody knows how much we emphasize that and work on that,” Franklin said.

According to defensive end Nick Tarburton, the coaching staff said the team wins over 90% of the games it wins the turnover battle in, which showcases why it’s such an important statistic to address.

“It's crucial in a game,” Tarburton said. “It's a huge momentum swing. They’re plays that change the game as a whole. We talk about that on a pretty consistent basis. That statistic right there just shows you how important winning that turnover battle is.”

Tarburton accounted for the Nittany Lions’ first takeaway of the 2021 season when he fell on a fumble during the second quarter in the season-opening win at Wisconsin.

Since that game against the Badgers, Penn State’s defense has accumulated 16 turnovers and is tied for tenth in the nation in scoring defense.

While the Nittany Lions have come away with plenty of opportunities, they’ve left many out on the field, such as a dropped interception by Jaquan Brisker in overtime against Illinois that would’ve sealed a win for the blue and white.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said the defense acknowledges the missed chances for takeaways and continues to work on making those chances count.

“We emphasize that every week,” Porter Jr. said. “We need to get more hands on the ball, and we need to catch the opportunities we have. We call them our gifts — we’ve got to catch our gifts when they present themselves. We’re trying to get to the ball as much as possible.”

Porter Jr. said everyone in the secondary always challenges each other to see who can step up and make the game-changing play.

“We’re just trying to be the best as a whole and bet on ourselves,” Porter Jr. said. “Last game, it was [Ji’Ayir Brown] who stepped up and was that guy. He took that play and silenced the crowd. It could be any one of us. “

Brown put a close game out of reach at Maryland last Saturday when he returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown, setting the final score at 31-14.

The senior safety said he believes the turnover battle plays a “major part in every football game” for both the offense and the defense, as it puts control into Penn State’s hands.

“Most likely, the team that wins the turnover battle is the team that's going to win a game,” Brown said. “Getting that turnover late in the game was great for the team. It takes a lot of stress off the offense and it gives the defense a break. We were getting down in the red zone, and we were able to capitalize in the red zone during that time, so it's a big relief for the whole team.”

But the defense isn’t done yet, Brown said.

The Trenton, New Jersey, native knows this Penn State secondary is special, which is why the group has its sights set on the program’s single-season record of turnovers forced in a single season.

“Every secondary around the country wants to be the secondary who leads the school in all-time turnovers,” Brown said. “I think that's our main goal — doing our job and getting the turnover goal in all-time Penn State history.”

