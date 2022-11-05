BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- When Manny Diaz took the job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator back in December, it led to plenty of discussion about the “aggressive” nature of his units, which lived and died by tackles for loss and turnovers.

Through nine weeks, Penn State had forced turnovers in bunches at times but hadn’t yet put together a game-breaking performance filled with sacks and tackles for loss.

On Saturday against Indiana, Diaz’s defense had a program-record 16 tackles for loss — 13 in the first half — for -64 yards. The unit added six sacks, which knocked Indiana for -34 yards.

All six sacks came from a different member of the defense, while 12 different Nittany Lions recorded a tackle for loss.

“It's infectious,” defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, who had one of each, said after Penn State’s 45-14 win. “When you see a guy that you've been playing next to for such a long time, when you see success from him, it's just infectious. Everybody feeds off of that.”

Indiana, who started its backup quarterback and eventually played three different quarterbacks due to both injuries and struggles, was simply outmatched on the day. Penn State was in the backfield early and often, and the negative-yardage plays seemed to keep stacking on top of each other.

Sean Clifford threw an interception midway through the first quarter, leaving Indiana in prime position to leave with at least a field goal to take a 10-7 lead. The problem? Penn State’s defense made three straight plays for negative yardage, and Indiana punted the ball away.

In the second quarter, Ellies got home for a 9-yard sack of Indiana’s Jack Tuttle, who was forced out of the game with an apparent shoulder injury. True freshman Brendan Sorsby stepped in next, and he was promptly met with consecutive sacks for the first two plays of his college football career.

The sequence forced a quick three-and-out for the Hoosiers, who totaled seven such drives on the day. For context, Penn State scored on seven drives.

“It was our mentality today along with the play calls and just our personnel,” linebacker Kobe King said. “Players making plays, players executing their job and us really being on point, communicating everything. And that's really what led to [the performance].”

It took three weeks of the 2022 season for Penn State to finally record a sack from a defensive lineman. That number is staggering in itself, but it was somewhat of a disappointment after an offseason full of hype surrounding what was supposed to be a very strong defensive end group.

Nick Tarburton, Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson each took home a sack against Indiana this week, and the Penn State defensive line as a whole caused noticeable disruption throughout the game.

For Robinson, seeing his position mates succeed isn’t just a point of pride, it’s also quite a motivator.

“Somebody get one? OK, Let's see if I can get two more,” Robinson said. “It's a good group. We just compete with each other, make each other better.”

Penn State came away with three interceptions on the day to pair with the heavy dose of negative plays, another sign that something certainly clicked for Diaz and his group against Indiana.

“Being relentless, getting up field, being aggressive, playing within the defense and just continuing to get vertical, vertical, vertical,” Ellies said of Diaz’s message. “That's our big thing.”

