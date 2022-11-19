PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In the first quarter, Penn State put up 14 points, and none of those points came from its offense.

After a shaky first offensive possession and a field goal from Rutgers, Penn State looked like it might be on upset watch, but true-freshman running back Nick Singleton decided to take matters into his own hands.

Rutgers kicked the ball to the edge of the goal line where Singleton caught it and cut through the middle to find open field, housing it to put Penn State on the board 7-3.

“I must admit, that kick return touchdown was a thing of beauty,” James Franklin said after the 55-10 win. “We’ve invested so much time on special teams. I was really happy for Stacy [Collins] and Eric Raisbeck as well as our players to have some success on that. We hadn’t had a whole lot of success on it yet, so that was big for us.”

NICK SINGLETONDAWG 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/URpyer4wVV — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 19, 2022

The 100-yard kick return touchdown was Penn State’s first since Lamont Wade in 2020, and it tied Wade’s and Chaz Powell’s returns for the longest in Penn State’s history.

Before the kick-6, Penn State’s offense punted twice, and because of it, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley said the kick return score gave the offense some energy.

“When they took that kick return back, we were all excited, pumped up,” Tinsley said. “It just gave a boost to the offense and defense. I think it was a big moment.”

The offense still continued to struggle with Singleton coughing the ball up a couple of drives later, but the defense definitely put the spark from the big play to use.

In for the absent Joey Porter Jr., cornerback Marquis Wilson popped the ball loose on a swing pass to Rutgers tight end Johnny Langan. Behind him was linebacker Kobe King, who scooped it and carried the ball in 14 yards for the score.

Who needs offensive touchdowns? pic.twitter.com/N9W40FW6ch — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 19, 2022

“It felt fake to me,” King said. “I am not going to lie. I was just focusing on getting the ball, and I wasn’t trying to kick it out of bounds. I had to slow down and pick the ball up and just score.”

King scored the first defensive touchdown of his short career at Penn State, and he said it was his first since Little League football.

With the defensive touchdown from King, Penn State answered the Rutgers’ touchdown to go up 14-10 without the Nittany Lions’ offense scoring any of those 14 points.

The impressive night for Penn State’s special teams/defense wasn’t satisfied with 14 points.

Out of the half, Rutgers — down 28-10 — snapped off a huge 55-yard pass to flip the field for the Scarlet Knights, placing them at Penn State’s 20-yard-line.

Nittany Lion linebacker Curtis Jacobs flew into the backfield and jarred the ball free from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt a couple of plays later, and safety Ji’Ayir Brown scooped the ball up, returning it for a 70-yard touchdown.

Twice is nice 😍Penn State’s second fumble recovery touchdown of the day has the Nittany Lions on cruise control pic.twitter.com/RBXlxpXFNl — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 19, 2022

“[Brown] moves fast,” Jacobs said “That was definitely a big play in the game. Big momentum swing. It really got us going in the second half. Shout out to him. Heads up play, scooping the ball and getting downfield.”

Jacobs gave credit to Brown for his scoop and score, but he said even after the two touchdowns Saturday night, his helmet-bounce pick-6 against Michigan was still the best defensive touchdown from Penn State this season.

“I will give respect to my man Kobes,” Jacobs said. “He got his first touchdown of the day, but I still got it definitely. That flip was clean.”

With the offense struggling, Tinsley said he was definitely happy with what he saw from the defense.

“It’s complimentary football, and it makes our job easier,” Tinsley said. “I think they did a great job at that.”

This is defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s first season calling the shots for the defense, and his defensive unit now has three touchdowns on the season.

On the sideline, Diaz was pumped but didn’t go too crazy because he was already focused on the next play.

“I love that from a coach,” Jacobs said. “Again, it’s that not getting too low, getting too high. You want a guy that’s going to be consistent and just keep pushing the whole game.”

Penn State’s defense and special teams had 21 of Penn State’s 55 points on the night, which was the first time since 1998 when Penn State had a punt return touchdown and two pick-6s against Bowling Green.

It was also just the third time that those three types of scores happened from a team, joining USC in 2003 and Louisville in 2008.

The three scores just topped off another blowout win for the Nittany Lions and another step closer to a potential 10-win season with a New Year’s Six bowl.

“We scored three non-offensive touchdowns,” Franklin said. “Which is special.”

