Penn State’s defense is legit.

The Nittany Lion defenders forced three turnovers in the 17-7 win over Northwestern and didn’t allow the Wildcats to get a first down until the second quarter. Under heavy rain and behind an underperforming offense, Penn State needed every bit of that performance to avoid an upset.

Two of the turnovers, a Ji’Ayir Brown interception and a Nick Tarburton strip sack, happened in subsequent drives after the offense turned the ball over in its own field position.

“We were frustrated with those turnovers, and there’s never an excuse, we still need to get better with protecting the football, but luckily the defense came and saved us,” offensive lineman Olu Fashanu said.

The amount of turnovers put the Nittany Lions’ defense out on the field more than it probably should have been, but the sudden change in possession didn’t fluster Penn State.

“We don’t try to look at it as a sudden change. We look at it as another opportunity to get out there and play defense,” safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “I’ve never met a great defender who didn’t want to play defense.”

Penn State held Northwestern to an abysmal 4-for-15 on third-down conversions and 1-for-4 on fourth-down conversions, including a crucial goal-line stand in the fourth quarter.

Northwestern had scored its only touchdown of the game the drive before on a 47-yard strike delivered by quarterback Ryan Hilinski to cut Penn State’s lead to 17-7. If the Wildcats converted, the Nittany Lions’ lead would have been cut to three points.

Penn State stuffed Hilinski’s attempt at a quarterback sneak and gave the ball back to Sean Clifford and the offense.

“I feel like [going for it on fourth down] is disrespectful for us because the way our defense is, I feel like nobody can do anything,” defensive end Chop Robinson said.

The defense's strong performance through the first five games has a lot to do with the schemes Manny Diaz draws up but also because of the chemistry between the entire team.

Diaz, who came to State College this season from Miami, has brought an aggressive and smothering style of defense to Penn State and it showed once again against the Wildcats.

When the offense sputtered and put the defense in a tough spot, the defense didn’t miss a step and put an end to the Wildcats’ efforts. Off of Penn State’s five turnovers given up, Northwestern was able to gain just eight yards.

“The whole thing that I bring us back to is having your brother’s back, then running out there, strapping the hell up and going to war for your brothers,” defensive end Nick Tarburton said. “That’s something that we preach every day, playing with relentless effort.”

Tarburton had a big night of his own. The redshirt senior posted a sack, tackle, tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Nittany Lions’ win.

“I call him Nick the bounty hunter. He’s relentless, he executes his job every time and he’s a guy you can trust,” Brown said. “He’s going to go hard, he’s going to get to the ball, he’s going to do everything necessary for the team because he’s a team player.”

Before the game even started, it was inferred that it would be a defensive affair due to the inclement weather throughout the entire game.

However, for some of Penn State’s defensive ends, playing in sloppy conditions is something to look forward to.

“I actually enjoy [playing in the rain] because it reminds me of playing in the neighborhood and it’s raining, you’re playing with your friends and it’s hard to throw the ball,” Robinson said. “It was fun to me. It was fun for everybody on the defense.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE