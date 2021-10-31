There’s good defense and there’s bad defense.

Allowing Illinois’ starting running back to break the Beaver Stadium individual rushing record last week does not constitute good defense.

What does, however, is holding each of Ohio State’s two first-team All-Big Ten receivers to under 100 yards and controlling its star running back for much of the night.

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said Penn State’s defensive performance against the Buckeyes was the level it should play at every week.

“I think we did a really good job playing them,” Ebiketie said after the 33-24 loss. “I feel like moving forward, if we attack every single big game the way we did today, we have a pretty good chance of winning all the games that we have remaining on our schedule.”

Offensive struggles aside, arguably the greatest cause for concern for the Nittany Lions against Illinois was in stopping the run.

Against Ohio State, the blue and white mostly dominated true-freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, with the exception of a 68-yard rush to set up a touchdown in the third quarter.

“We knew it had to be a game that was won up front,” Ebiketie said. “We knew the d-line [and] the front seven had to do a great job winning the line of scrimmage, and I think overall we did a pretty good job of that.”

Holding the Buckeyes to just 19 rushing yards in the first half, linebacker Curtis Jacobs detailed the physicality put into stopping any running back, not just one of Henderson’s caliber.

“Every week we emphasize physicality in the run game,” Jacobs said. “We pride ourselves on being in our gaps and being accountable and being physical at the point of attack.”

The Nittany Lions improved drastically on third-down situations against the Buckeyes, especially in short yardage and in the red zone.

On Saturday, the blue and white held the strong Ohio State offense to just five-for-14 on third down.

However, Ebiketie said the defense’s mentality doesn’t change no matter where the play stands or what down it is.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re in the red zone or where the ball is at on the field, we know on third down we have to get a stop to get the ball back to our offense,” Ebiketie said. “Our mindset was just to stay in the moment, not to panic and just make the plays that we had to make.”

Although he and his defensive front were able to stop just over 64% of Ohio State’s third down chances, Ebiketie said he doesn’t feel satisfied.

“There were a couple third downs we wish we could’ve gotten back,” Ebiketie said.

To be successful on third downs and on short-yardage specifically, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said there’s a very specific mentality that has to be taken in practice.

“We worked all last week on being disciplined,” Porter Jr. said. “Really just sticking to our job and playing our zones and just being in the right spot where we're supposed to be, because when we stop doing that, that's when big plays start to happen.”

With the exception of a 58-yard reception from Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Henderson’s 68-yard rush, there really weren’t too many “big plays” against the Nittany Lions.

While Henderson’s rush later resulted in a touchdown, Smith-Njigba’s reception, which put the Buckeyes on the Penn State 17-yard line, only wound up adding three points for the scarlet and gray.

Both plays could have reached the end zone if it weren’t for two hustle tackles made by safety Jaquan Brisker and Porter Jr., respectively.

“We compete, we fight,” Porter Jr. said. “Never once in the game we had our heads down thinking it was over.”

