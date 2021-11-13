Penn State football defense contains Michigan attack despite game-winning touchdown in 4th quarter

Penn State focused its defensive efforts around stopping Michigan’s conference-best rushing attack Saturday.

Hassan Haskins became the focal point, as Blake Corum was ruled out of the contest prior to the noon kickoff.

Despite losing 21-17 for their fourth loss of the season, the Nittany Lions turned in another strong defensive showing, holding the No. 6 team in the country 15.22 points under its average output.

The defense felt as though it played well enough to win against the Wolverines.

“We let a few plays get bad, but we had a lot of stops,” safety Jaquan Brisker said. “We made stops, so I believe so.”

One play in particular that blew up the blue and white’s defense came in the fourth quarter when Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara connected with tight end Erick All on a 47-yard touchdown reception, which put the maize and blue ahead for good.

While the play silenced the Beaver Stadium crowd and set the final score, the Nittany Lions don’t believe that play hurt its overall efforts or mindset.

Rather, the blue and white focuses on the next series and the chances they have to make game-changing plays themselves.

“I wouldn’t say it’s one play,” Brisker said. “Things at the beginning of the game could’ve been different. We still have plenty of opportunities after that and before that.”

Prior to the game-winning drive capped by All’s touhcdown, defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group held the Wolverines’ offense in check.

The maize and blue picked up just 46 rushing yards in the first half and were forced to throw the ball more than it probably would’ve liked, which was Penn State’s goal coming into the contest.

“It’s always great when a team emphasizes the run game, and we make them pass,” Brisker said. “That’s when we have to tighten up in the pass game. We wanted them to pass, and they just made a great play at a great time.”

The defensive front experienced a few heavy sets from the Wolverines’ offensive line, similar to what Illinois showed against Penn State when it pulled off the upset in Beaver Stadium.

However, the Nittany Lions were prepared to face a loaded Michigan offensive line because of the experience against the Illini.

“We were able to prepare more and better than we did previously against Illinois,” defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said. “That’s the main reason we were able to stop the run whenever they were lining up in those heavy sets.”

That preparation led to Ebiketie totaling two sacks against the Wolverines when they only gave up six through nine games heading into the matchup with the Nittany Lions.

But the game still ended in favor of Michigan, dropping Penn State’s record to 6-4 with two contests remaining against Rutgers and Michigan State.

While the defense contained Michigan’s biggest offensive threat in Haskins, that effort wasn’t good enough for the victory, which gives the Nittany Lions more motivation to improve and make corrections.

“Our goal every week is zero points,” linebacker Curtis Jacobs said. “We come in every game with the intention of pitching a shutout. Every time they score, that’s like a gut punch to us. We’ve just got to keep worrying about execution and getting better every weekend.”

