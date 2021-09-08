As Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker made his game-saving interception against Wisconsin, FOX commentator Gus Johnson shouted the words that summed up the day perfectly.

“DEFENSE. DEFENSE.”

Brisker and just about anyone else who touched the field for defensive coordinator Brent Pry played as good as anyone could’ve hoped, bailing out a Penn State offense that didn’t gain a spark until the second half.

The defensive unit pitched a shutout in the first half and displayed some bend-don’t-break tendencies throughout the course of the game.

But while there were times the defense bent and allowed Wisconsin to move the ball down the field, it was able to create turnovers and win battles that James Franklin always emphasizes the importance of.

The big play and turnover battles are critical to the game of football, according to Franklin, and he preaches they will usually lead to wins — just as it did in Madison.

“I felt like our guys willed [the win] to happen with their mentality and approach, and I thought we played really good complementary football,” Franklin said in his weekly press conference Tuesday. “We won the turnover battle and the explosive play battle, the two most important statistics in football.”

A big part of winning that battle was thanks to the play of the two safeties, Brisker and free safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Brown had the interception that officially put the game on ice as the clock hit zero in Penn State’s 16-10 win over the Badgers, and he said he feels the mentality that went into the game at Camp Randall is part of the DNA of Pry’s unit.

“It’s just our grit,” Brown said. “We have a lot of guys who are hungry and eager to get a win. We were not gonna let anything bad happen on our terms. We were gonna control the game on defense. We decided that as a unit, and we went out there and proved it to ourselves.”

A perfect example of that grit was Arnold Ebiketie and Jaquan Brisker — two of Penn State’s top defenders — getting banged up Saturday but finding their way back on the field to make an impact.

Brisker may be more notable for his interception but defensive end and Temple transfer Ebiketie made his presence well known.

Ebiketie, or “AK” as his teammates and coaches call him, made the first play of the game and never looked back, proving to everyone watching that he’ll be critical for the Nittany Lion defense moving forward.

However, his teammates have been bullish over the former Temple Owl for weeks now, saying he’s always been ready to play at this level.

“I feel like everybody knew he was going to be a force as soon as he stepped in the building,” cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “He’s just a great athlete. Once he got the playbook down, he just wanted to be a freak of nature. [From] the first play, he made an impact the whole game.”

While the individual play among Pry’s group was on point enough to win a critical road game, the collective whole was just as sharp, playing at a level they can only hope to see week in and week out for the remainder of the season.

The Nittany Lions held strong in Madison despite being on the field for over 42 minutes against a brutal Wisconsin rushing attack.

“Our defense played championship-level defense all day long,” Franklin said.

