Penn State is in the top 10 for the first time this season in the newest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest CFP list after beating Michigan State 35-16, closing out the regular season with a record of 10-2

Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll, with Michigan at No. 2 after beating Ohio State in The Game.

Now, the Nittany Lions will have to wait until Sunday to see what bowl game they are going to be in. They got plenty of help to move up the rankings recently thanks to losses from Clemson, Oregon and LSU.

