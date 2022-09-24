Down seven, Central Michigan threw a fade route to receiver Carlos Carriere down the numbers. Sophomore cornerback Johnny Dixon was glued to Carriere and leapt up, coming down with an impressive interception for Penn State’s second turnover of the game.

“I was planning for the back shoulder,” Dixon said. “When I got my eyes up, I saw where the ball was going, and I made a play.”

Dixon popped up from the ground and flashed fellow corner Daequan Hardy’s celebration, having both arms out to the side like a tweety bird.

“Dae Dae Hardy started it, and it took off, so we do it every time,” Dixon said. “It’s tough, though, right?”

Hardy’s celebration was seen in the secondary multiple times, forcing another four turnovers, especially from the duo of corners in Dixon and sophomore Kalen King.

King had an interception, too, but he was out of bounds. Instead, the Detroit native settled for a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the same play, stopping another promising Chippewa drive.

“I was initially on the route, I thought I was going to pass break it,” King said. “My hand got stuck, so I was just trying to rip it out because I didn’t want him to catch it on me. When I saw it come out, I just went and got it.”

There was one guarantee in the corner room, that redshirt junior Joey Porter Jr. was going to start. But in question was who was going to be on the other side of the field.

Saturday against Central Michigan, Penn State might have found the answer — and it's both King and Dixon.

The pair of corners finished with an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and seven pass breakups total.

The two rotated in and out with neither of them playing significantly longer than the other. They’ve each earned starts at different times this season.

King thinks that’s one of the perks of playing in defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s defense.

“Everybody’s familiar with the speed of the game,” King said. “If there’s a substitution, there’s no drop off. Everybody has been in there.”

The secondary as a whole had three turnovers, and neither of them came from the usual suspects of Porter Jr. and last year’s tied-for-national-interception-lead safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Dixon said once one player in the secondary creates a turnover, it boosts the rest of them to try and get one. That’s what happened Saturday after he watched redshirt-freshman safety Zakee Wheatley haul in an interception in the first quarter.

“We get hungry for them,” Dixon said. “It gets dangerous after one of us gets one.”

That hunger comes from Diaz, who had the Turnover Chain when he was the head coach at Miami and has preached from the start that turnovers were going to be an emphasis in his defensive system.

“We speak turnovers,” King said. “Punching at the ball, attacking the ball while it is in the air, stuff like that, so at some point, it's going to show.”

It showed, and along with the turnovers, Penn State had 13 pass breakups total, but for Diaz, a pass breakup is not the focus.

“He makes sure we’re always ball conscious,” Dixon said. “We are always trying to attack the ball. Don’t just try and go for PBUs, try to make the play. That’s what he preaches.”

For a defense with eight turnovers in two games, Diaz should be happy.

“Manny Diaz always has the juice man,” King said. “He’s a very energetic coach. He loves to see his players make plays. When you make them, it’s a great feeling, so he’s got no choice but to be hyped. I love hyped coaches.”

