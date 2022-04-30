After five years in Happy Valley, Tariq Castro-Fields is officially moving on to the NFL.

Castro-Fields was drafted in the sixth round by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 221 overall pick.

After injury held the longtime cornerback to extremely limited action in 2020, he took advantage of the coronavirus-pandemic-granted extra year of eligibility, starting 12 games in 2021.

Castro-Fields earned All-Big Ten nods in three different seasons, once as a third-teamer and twice as honorable mention.

While his draft stock may not have been extraordinarily high at the end of the 2021 season, Castro-Fields had a strong NFL Combine showing. His 4.38 second 40-yard dash proved he has the physical traits to compete at the next level.

